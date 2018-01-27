Woman dies on Parkway as black ice plagues NJ roads

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway on a morning when icy road conditions were blamed for several crashes and road closures.

The woman died after crashing her Ford pickup truck near Exit 109 in Middletown. The investigation forced the closure of southbound express lanes at Exit 124 in Sayreville.

State Police did not release the woman's identity Saturday morning and the investigation into the cause of the crash continued.

There were also an overturned vehicle on the Parkway in Tinton Falls, a crash at Exit 58 in Little Egg Harbor, and a crash at Exit 74 in Lacey.

Speed was reduced on the Parkway to 45 mph between Exit 117 in Aberdeen and the Ocean/Burlington County border.

On other roads, black ice on Route 18 may have contributed to several crashes and spinouts that caused the highway to be closed between Hope Road and Route 34 through Tinton Falls and Colts Neck.

A crash involving a Nissan Xterra and a Honda Elantra shut down Route 195 westbound at Route 9 in Howell for about two hours, according to State Police. The driver and passenger of the Xterra were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Route 9 in Berkley Township was closed between Motor Road and JFK Boulevard because of a crash and knocked-down street light.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy alerted social media followers about icy roads throughout the county.

