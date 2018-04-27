Woman dies after being stabbed on Montclair street

MONTCLAIR — A 20-year-old Orange woman was found fatally stabbed outside a township home on Friday morning.

Akirah Townes was found just after 6 a.m. on Hartley Street. She was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where she was pronounced dead, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino.

Police were investigating a car about three blocks away that appeared to have bloody handprints on the outside and blood stains inside, according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that police were looking for Townes' ex-boyfriend.

Laurino said no arrests have been made.