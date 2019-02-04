Woman dead in Freehold home — search on for husband, reports say

UPDATE, Monday afternoon: Authorities say they have recovered the body of Keith Bartone .

FREEHOLD — A woman was found dead in her home on Monday morning — and the search is on for her husband, according to multiple reports.

Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, said authorities were investigating the suspicious death of a female victim inside a home at 123 Koster Drive in Freehold Township around 7 a.m., but she likely died overnight. He would not disclose the circumstances of her death.

School superintendent Nick Dickstein in a letter to district parents identified the deceased as Denise Bartone, a former chairperson of the Freehold Township Educational Foundation. The Bartone family owns the home, according to tax records.

NBC 4 reported law enforcement sources saying a man allegedly killed his wife before jumping into the river from a Route 9 bridge. That report did not identify Denise Bartone or her husband, Keith, by name. But Swendeman said reports from some news outlets that authorities were searching under the Route 9 bridge were inaccurate.

However, authorities were searching the area of the nearby Garden State Parkway's Driscoll Bridge Monday morning. According to Total Traffic, there was indeed police activity on the Route 9 bridge as well.

Swendeman declined to comment on the search or who authorities might be looking to find.

Co-Cathedral of St Robert Bellarmine said on its Facebook page they will hold a prayer vigil on Monday night at 7 p.m. for the Bartone family at 7 p.m.

Dickstein said counselors will be available in district schools on Monday and Tuesday.

