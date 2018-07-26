Woman charged with killing mom, grandmother headed back to NJ

VENTNOR CITY — A woman who police say hopped on a bus to Manhattan after killing her mother and grandmother will soon be headed back to New Jersey.

Heather Barbera, 41, has been held at the Rose M. Singer Center on Rikers Island after she was arrested and charged with killing 67-year-old Michelle Gordon and 87-year-old Elaine Rosen. The bodies of the two women were found in a city residence on the morning of July 8.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Barbera was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and first-degree robbery. Tyner identified the weapon as a nightstick. Prior to the announcement of Barbera's arrest, Tyner had said the cause of death for both women was multiple blunt impact injuries.

Barbera had been identified by law enforcement personnel at the Port Authority in New York and was held until she could be sent back to New Jersey.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether Barbera had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

