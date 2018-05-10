Woman burned escaping from Wildwood boat fire

WILDWOOD — A burning dry-docked boat melted a building's siding and burned the legs of a woman who had to jump off to escape.

Wildwood firefighters responded to the under-construction boat on Lake Road just before 2 p.m. as it threatened two neighboring boats and a building, according to the Wildwood Fire Department on its Facebook page.

Firefighters were able to get the upper hand on the two-alarm fire, which sent a plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles on the clear day. Video of the fire shows the siding of the building melting from the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The woman who jumped off the boat was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania.