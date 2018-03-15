Woman attacked, almost raped while walking near Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK — A woman was sexually assaulted by a man she was walking with on the Rutgers' campus early Wednesday, according to campus police.

The woman, who is not a student or employee of Rutgers, and who was not familiar with the area, was walking along George Street near Commercial Avenue about 3:55 a.m., according to Rutgers police. When they got to the area of Hickman Hall, police said the man knocked the woman to the ground, hit her several times in the face and touched her underneath her shirt while attempting to sexually assault her.

The woman “defended herself” and the man ran off, possibly towards Route 18, according to police.

The man is described as being 20 years old, white and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Rutgers is off this week for its spring break.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area at the time to contact them at 848-932-8025.

