Teacher attacked at Atlantic City school; woman arrested

ATLANTIC CITY — A city woman was arrested Thursday after being accused of assaulting a teacher inside a school.

Police say officers responded to the main office at the Pennsylvania Avenue school around 10 a.m. for a report of an assault.

Gabrielle DeWolfe, 26, attacked the 55-year-old teacher in the school office, police said. Police did not say what motivated the attack.

The teacher, an Absecon resident, was taken to to ARMC-City and eventually released.

DeWolfe was arrested at the school and charged with aggravated assault. She was released with a court summons.

News of the assault was first reported by Harry Hurly of New Jersey 101.5's sister station, WPG.

