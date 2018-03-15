Teacher attacked at Atlantic City school; woman arrested
ATLANTIC CITY — A city woman was arrested Thursday after being accused of assaulting a teacher inside a school.
Police say officers responded to the main office at the Pennsylvania Avenue school around 10 a.m. for a report of an assault.
Gabrielle DeWolfe, 26, attacked the 55-year-old teacher in the school office, police said. Police did not say what motivated the attack.
The teacher, an Absecon resident, was taken to to ARMC-City and eventually released.
DeWolfe was arrested at the school and charged with aggravated assault. She was released with a court summons.
News of the assault was first reported by Harry Hurly of New Jersey 101.5's sister station, WPG.
Also on New Jersey 101.5: