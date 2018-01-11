Contact Us
Woman, armed with hot pot of coffee, tries to rob gas station, cops say

By Associated Press January 11, 2018 5:09 PM
(Port Authority Police)
Alicia Harris (Port Authority Police)

JERSEY CITY — Police say a gas station clerk trapped a woman in his store after she dumped a pot of hot coffee on him and swiped money from the register.

Authorities say 42-year-old Alicia Harris has been charged with robbery and receiving stolen property in the Wednesday incident in Jersey City near the Holland Tunnel.

A Port Authority police spokesman says the clerk was able to keep Harris inside the store by jamming the door shut with his foot. Police say the city resident still had the coffee pot in her hand when officers arrived but was arrested without a struggle and found to have more than $360.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she has hired a defense attorney. Authorities say she’s being held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility.


New Jersey 101.5 FM