Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Woman, 73, dies in Princeton home fire — Candle destroys Parsippany apartment

By Sergio Bichao December 28, 2017 11:43 AM
139979525
Denise Kappa/Thinkstock

PRINCETON — A 73-year-old woman died in her apartment Wednesday night in a fire that forced 35 of her neighbors out of their homes.

Police say the fire was reported 9:07 p.m. at a 24-unit development at 21 Billie Ellis Lane.

Authorities say Larisa Bartone was found dead in her apartment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Residents of the building were being helped Thursday by the American Red Cross and Princeton Human Services.

Meanwhile, another fire was reported Thursday morning in Parsippany. Authorities say the fire at the Westgate Gardens apartments on Parsippany Road was caused by a candle that resident had left unattended after they left home.

There were no injuries and neighbor were allowed to return home. The residents of the destroyed apartment were making their own living arrangements, police said.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM