With NJ native, at least 3 Eagles will boycott White House visit

PHILADELPHIA — Add at least one more name to the list of Eagles who will not make the traditional trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

Malcolm Jenkins, who said he raised his arm during most of the regular season to protest social injustice as the national anthem was performed, told CNN's New Day on Monday he "does not anticipate" going to Washington with the team.

“I’m about, you know, creating positive change in the communities that I come from, whether it be Philadelphia, New Jersey, Ohio, Louisiana or this entire country," the Piscataway native said when asked what his message was for President Donald Trump.

"My message has been clear all year. I want to see changes in our criminal justice system. I want to see us push for economical and educational advancement in communities of color and low-income communities. And I want to see our relationship between our communities and our law enforcement be advanced," he said.

Torrey Smith and Chris Long already said last week they would not go if invited.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did not go to the White House after last year's Super Bowl, citing "personal family matters."

No player protested as Pink performed the national anthem before Sunday's Super Bowl.

Trump congratulated the Eagles on their win with a message on Twitter.

Trump uninvited the NBA championship Golden State Warriors from a White House visit after Stephen Curry hesitated about going.

"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn," Trump eventually tweeted.

The team, not clear if just Curry or the team were no longer welcome, made the decision to decline the invitation.

