The snowstorm a couple of weeks ago left much to be desired regarding the Department of Transportation's handling of the situation. Actually, it left EVERYTHING to be desired, like say even one visible snow plow. You know the story, people were trapped in their cars, children were sleeping on floors of their schools while others were stranded on school buses late at night. New Jersey's largest city was gridlocked.

Phil Murphy never took heartfelt ownership or admitted his lack of leadership. Ever since it's been an embarrassing overreaction. Millions of dollars being wasted treating roads for fog events and imaginary snowstorms. We thought maybe you could do better, so we devised a simple quiz. Take this and see if when it comes to winter weather you are smarter than the DOT.

