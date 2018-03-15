Good news, cruise lovers — we've extended our original deadline of Friday, March 16, so if you act quickly, there's still time to register for a special sail-away vacation to Bermuda with New Jersey 101.5's own Eric Scott.

If you listen to the Bill Spadea Show, you know how much Eric love great food and fine wine — that's why it's an integral part of the cruise experience he's put together with the folks at Excel Travel and Norwegian Cruise lines. Eric will be hosting cooking demonstrations, wine tastings and events exclusive to New Jersey 101.5 listeners.

And because this vacation is all about food and drink, he's going to pick up your entire bar bill while you are aboard AND he'll pay for dinner at four of the most exclusive restaurants on board .

This exclusive adventure begins when you arrive at the Port of New York on June 17. Eric will meet you there and escort you to a private VIP reception. Then, he'll escort you aboard the awesome NCL Escape , skipping all the long lines and hassles of check-in. Your vacation starts immediately!

From there, you, Eric and your fellow passengers will set sail for the pink sand beaches of Bermuda, where you'll spend three days on the island — Pprfect to play golf, go shopping, swim with the dolphins, or just relax and do nothing.

But you've got to act fast before we end registrations for good. Call Excel Travel today 800-392-3588 (800-EXCEL-88) for details.