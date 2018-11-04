Windsurfer dies after being found at Sandy Hook beach

SANDY HOOK — Officials say a male windsurfer was pronounced dead after rescue crews took him to a hospital from a New Jersey beach over the weekend.

Daphne Yun, a spokeswoman for Gateway National Recreation Area, which includes Sandy Hook, told the Asbury Park Press that the male was reported in distress sometime before 5 p.m. Saturday.

His body was recovered from the area of Horseshoe Cove in Sandy Hook, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital. The National Park Service, which has jurisdiction over Gateway, is investigating.

In mid-October, the body of a man later identified as a West Orange resident, was recovered on Sandy Hook.

The site in Monmouth County is one of New Jersey's most popular shore destinations in the summer months.

