Back in 1987, on August 9th, famed soul and rock and roll singer Wilson “Wicked“ Pickett was found guilty of threatening patrons with a shotgun after a brawl in an Englewood bar, according to the book, “This Day in New Jersey History.”

Pickett was fined $1,000 and given two years probation. Pickett was a troubled individual who was arrested again in 1991 for driving over the lawn of the Englewood mayor while shouting threats. If you’re unfamiliar with Pickett, he had three really huge hits and a ton of smaller ones. “In the Midnight Hour,” “Land of 1,000 Dances,” and “Funky Broadway” were his bigger ones.

Wilson Pickett died of a heart attack in 2006 at the age of 64.

