Will you read Chris Christie’s tell-all book?

You know he always had so much to say. And I guess those two terms as governor didn’t suffice. He’s got more.

If you’re not tired of hearing what he has to say, come January 2019, you can read what he has to say about Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the power of in-your-face politics, in a book called “Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics."

It will also reportedly tell the Bridgegate gospel according to Christie, as he promises to give all the dirty details. "I've had a wild ride up till now -- there's no denying that," Christie said in a statement to the AP. "But I have so much more to do for our country and so much more to say. 'Let Me Finish' is my first chance to begin to put it all out there."

Should we? (Let him finish??)

