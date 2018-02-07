Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

No matter what your age, there's one thing most women just can't stop doing — comparing our bodies and facial features to other women. "Wow, I wish my butt was shaped like hers," or "I would kill to have a waist as thin my co-worker's" are all thoughts that we've been consumed by. For some of us, these comparisons are a daily practice while for others they lessen with age as we grow more comfortable in our own skin.

Regardless as to how little or how much you're comparing yourself to someone else, it's a pretty hard cycle to break as we're all bombarded with images of the perfect body, hair and face via television, movies, magazines and even social media. In fact, women have been doing the comparison game for so long, some of us might not even realize how often we do it.

In this Forever 39 episode, we use an article published in Glamour as a jumping-off point to explore why we're constantly comparing ourselves to others, and how to stop. We talk about where we're at now in our 40s with this struggle and where we hope to get to one day.

Also from this week's Forever 39 podcast — The dangers of e-cigarettes. PLUS: How to score a raise in 2018. Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.

Share your thoughts on all of them below, on Twitter , on Facebook or at forever39@nj1015.com .

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week’s podcast when we discuss how soon is too soon to begin dating again after a divorce, the popularity of wardrobe capsules, and dealing with friends that keep secrets.

