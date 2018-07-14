Will NJ continue the jackpot winning streak? Mega Millions at $375M

TRENTON — The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an annuity value of $375 million as New Jersey players hope to continue the state's lucky streak of big jackpot winners.

The numbers drawn in Friday night's Mega Millions were: 21-22-39-59-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2. The annuity jackpot would be the tenth largest prize in the multi state game's history. The cash jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday will have a cash value of $226.7 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since a $142 million prize was won on a ticket sold in Ohio. Before that, Richard Wahl, of Vernon, claimed the fourth-largest prize ever awarded by winning $553 million in the March 30 drawing.

Wahl waited several weeks to claim his prize and said his win was part of God's plan.

"So for us the plan is to do a lot of good things with it. It's not only life-changing for me but I'd like it to be life-changing for others. Family, friends, people in need. We're going to try and do some good things with it," the former production manager said.

New Jersey also sold the last big Powerball jackpot winner of $315.3 million from the May 19 drawing to Tayeb Souami, of Little Ferry.