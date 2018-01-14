Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Will Murphy continue Christie’s war on opioid epidemic?

By David Matthau January 14, 2018 9:17 PM
Governor Christie. David Matthau, Townsquare Media NJ
Governor Christie. David Matthau, Townsquare Media NJ

Gov. Chris Christie made fighting New Jersey’s opioid abuse epidemic his top issue last year.

The state has spent an estimated $200 million to expand substance abuse treatment programs, including $42 million on an advertising campaign for the Reach NJ program, which offers help to those addicted and to their families and friends.

When Christie steps down as governor on Tuesday, there is uncertainty about whether these efforts will continue. And if they do, whether they will be scaled back.

Gov.-elect Phil Murphy has not discussed how he intends to proceed on the opioid abuse issue, and for that reason there is an undercurrent of concern among some anti-drug groups.

Angelo Valente, the executive director of the Partnership for a Drug Free New Jersey, said while Christie has been a leader on this issue, not only in New Jersey but throughout the country, “we’re very confident that Gov.-elect Murphy will also be very supportive of efforts to be able to support those that are in need, and efforts to help prevent our state from experiencing any more devastation as a result of the opioid epidemic.”

“We anticipate to be able to be working with him and his administration because we believe this is an issue that obviously impacts people throughout the state of New Jersey.”

He said the Reach NJ campaign has been a huge success because what it’s done “is to raise awareness on the issue, and that is really a crucial component of dealing with the epidemic.”

Deborah Wentz, the president and CEO of the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies, pointed out that “a paid ad campaign that captures time slots obviously gets the message out more strongly because it’s aired on a repeated basis.”

She added that Reach NJ has been “an excellent tool in fighting the opioid epidemic.”

Wentz also said she’s very confident that the incoming administration with Murphy at the helm “recognizes how very critical the treatment of addictions and mental illness is.”

Valente pointed out the Reach NJ program has become an invaluable resource because “first and foremost we have to look at prevention, and also simultaneously we have to look at treatment for those individuals that need treatment.”

You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM