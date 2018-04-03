Will lint and Listerine ignite? — Flammabill Doyle
We're back with another episode of 'Is It Flammable?' This week, we tested out dryer lint and Listerine mouthwash. Everyone always says to watch out for the lint in the dryer trap catching fire, so today we found out once and for all just how dangerous it could be. I assumed the Listerine would ignite because of the alcohol contents. See the video above!
Do you have any suggestions on what I should burn next? Let us know in the comment section below.
