Will home turf be friendly for the Jets? Fluffy has his opinion

It has been a tough season for the New York Jets as they struggle to stay alive in the AFC East.

The year is winding down, and with the Carolina Panthers coming to town the J-E-T-S are hoping to make a statement with just one home game left on the schedule. Will they get the win? Maybe Fluffy knows.

Remember bet with your head and not over it, gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Steve Trevelise is on the air from Monday-Thursday, 7 to 11 p.m. Tweet him @realstevetrev or @nj1015.