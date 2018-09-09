Will Florence smack NJ? How to stay safe and informed

Will New Jersey get hit by a major storm?

New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says Tropical Storm Florence could be an "ominous forecast for New Jersey" but he's "not sweating it yet" because the storm is still too far away. But even if it does miss the state, it could still mean serious rain, wind and coastal flooding.

Anybody who lived through Hurricane Irene or Superstorm Sandy knows what can happen under a worst-case scenario.

There are multiple resources to help people in New Jersey prepare for an emergency situation at the federal, state and local levels. Here are some resources to use in case of an emergency.

Weather forecast

School and other closings

Announcements are updated in real-time at NJ1015.com/closings . Are you a school official or the point person for an organization? You can register your district at the link as well.

Traffic, mass transit and road closures

Visit NJ1015.com/traffic for current alerts, and download the New Jersey 101.5 app to get notifications as traffic issues pop up. The New Jersey Department of Transportation issues alerts through 511nj.org .

NJ Transit issues advisories at NJTransit.com and on Twitter @NJTransit. (New Jersey 101.5 will also share news of alerts on Twitter, Facebook and the New Jersey 101.5 app as well)

Power outages

You can track outages and report problems to your utilities at these sites:

Generator safety

Carbon monoxide poisoning caused five New Jersey deaths in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy. Here's how to keep safe.

Watch out for price gouging

If and when Gov. Phil Murphy declares a state of emergency, it will be against the law for gas stations, grocery stores and hotels/motels to take advantage of the situation by hiking up their prices. Here's more info on that and how to report it to the authorities.

Flooding tips

Ready.gov suggests if you're under a flood warning one of the important things to do is find shelter. You should sign up for local emergency alerts .

Other suggestions include:

Not to walk, swim, or drive through flood waters

Stay off bridges and fast-moving water

Move to higher ground or a higher floor

Evacuate if told to do so

Hurricane tips

Before/During:

Practice going to a safe shelter for high winds. These can include FEMA safe rooms. If you can't get to a safe shelter find a "small interior, windowless room in a sturdy building."

Gather supplies for three days including medication and pet needs. Emergency preparedness kits should also be restocked at least 36 hours before the storm arrives. This includes food and water, a flashlight, batteries, money, and first aid supplies.

Important documents should also be kept in a safe place, or make a password-protected digital copy

Keep your car in good working condition and have a full gas tank. Cars should also be stocked with emergency supplies and extra clothes.

When the storm is 18-36 hours away bring in loose, lightweight objects that could blow away and be a hazard to others. This includes patio furniture, garbage cans and propane tanks.

Also during the 18-36 hour time frame it is suggested to cover home windows. If permanent shutters aren't an option 5/8 inch exterior grade or marine plywood cut to fit the windows can also work.

Cell phones should be charged at least 6-18 hours before the storm arrives.

Refrigerators and freezers should be set to the coldest settings and only opened when needed.

During the storm use a generator or gas-powered machinery outside only

After:

After the storm, be careful during cleanup. Always be sure you're wearing protective clothing and working with at least one other person.

Save phones for emergencies only. Text messages and social media can also be used for communicating with friends and family.

Document any property damage with pictures. Contact the insurance company

There is also a state version of ready.nj.gov , which provides the same sorts of information, but specifically for emergencies in New Jersey. The site provides information on current weather and traffic issues , as well as information on how to plan for emergencies. Breaking information can also be found on Twitter and Facebook . The New Jersey State Police also provide updates on their Facebook page, as well as on Nixle .

Local emergency sources

Atlantic County

ACTC, 5033 English Creek Ave.

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234-5743

(609) 909-7200

http://www.readyatlantic.org

Bergen County

285 Campgaw Road

Mahwah, NJ 07430-2598

201-336-7705

www.bcoem.org

Burlington County

1 Academy Drive

Westampton, NJ 08060

609-518-7200

www.co.burlington.nj.us/oem

Camden County

2311 Egg Harbor Rd.

Lindenwold NJ, 08021

http://www.camdencounty.com/public-safety/office-emergency-management

Cape May County

30 West Mechanic Street

Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

http://Capemaycountyemergency.net

http://www.capemaycountygov.net/Cit-e-Access/webpage.cfm?TID=5&TPID=12940%20

Cumberland County

637 Bridgeton Ave.

Bridgeton NJ, 08302

856-455-8770

http://www.co.cumberland.nj.us/content/173/251/765/1898/default.aspx

Essex County

560 Northfield Ave.

West Orange, NJ 07052

973-621-4111

http://www.essexsheriff.com/

Gloucester County

1200 North Delsea Drive

Clayton, NJ 08312

http://www.co.gloucester.nj.us

http://www.gloucesteralert.com/

Hudson County

830 Bergen Ave.

Jersey City, NJ 07306

201-832-5615

http://www.hudsoncountynj.org/oem/

Hunterdon County

201 Cherryville Rd

PO Box 2900

Flemington, NJ 08822-1495

908-788-1196

http://www.co.hunterdon.nj.us/oem.html

http://www.co.hunterdon.nj.us/communityalerts.html

Mercer County

350 Lawrence Station Rd

Lawrenceville, NJ 08646

609-799-0110

http://www.mercercounty.org

Middlesex County

1001 Fire Academy Dr

Sayreville, NJ 08872

732-316-7100

http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov

Monmouth County

2000 Kozloski Road

Freehold, NJ 07728

732-577-8700

http://www.monmouthsheriff.org

Morris County

500 West Hanover Ave

Parsippany, NJ 07054

973-285-2900

http://www.morrisoem.org

Ocean County

RJ Miller Air Park

PO Box 2191

120 Hooper Ave

Toms River, NJ 08754-2191

732-341-3451

http://www.co.ocean.nj.us/OCsheriff/EmMgmtMain.aspx

Passaic County

300 Oldham Road

Wayne, NJ 07470-2209

973-389-5951

http://www.passaiccountynj.org

Salem County

135 Cemetery Road

Woodstown, NJ 08098-9455

856-769-2959

https://www.readysalem.org/

Somerset County

402 Roycefield Road

Hillsborough, NJ 08844

908-526-2500

http://www.co.somerset.nj.us/division/emergencyman.html

Sussex County

135 Morris Turnpike

Newton, NJ 07860

973-940-5500

http://www.sussexcountysheriff.com/about/emergency_management/

Union County

300 North Ave East

Westfield, NJ 07090

908-654-9800

http://www.ucnj.org

Warren County

1024 Route 57

Washington, NJ 07882

908-835-2030

http://www.wcpublicsafety.com/firstresponder/index.pl

https://portalv4.swiftreach.com/Portal.aspx?c=202245