Will Florence smack NJ? How to stay safe and informed
Will New Jersey get hit by a major storm?
New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says Tropical Storm Florence could be an "ominous forecast for New Jersey" but he's "not sweating it yet" because the storm is still too far away. But even if it does miss the state, it could still mean serious rain, wind and coastal flooding.
Anybody who lived through Hurricane Irene or Superstorm Sandy knows what can happen under a worst-case scenario.
There are multiple resources to help people in New Jersey prepare for an emergency situation at the federal, state and local levels. Here are some resources to use in case of an emergency.
Weather forecast
School and other closings
Traffic, mass transit and road closures
Power outages
You can track outages and report problems to your utilities at these sites:
- PSE&G — Outage map — Report outage
- JCP&L — Outage map — Report outage
- Rockland & Orange — Outage map — Report outage
- Atlantic City Electric — outage map — Report outage
Generator safety
Carbon monoxide poisoning caused five New Jersey deaths in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy. Here's how to keep safe.
Watch out for price gouging
If and when Gov. Phil Murphy declares a state of emergency, it will be against the law for gas stations, grocery stores and hotels/motels to take advantage of the situation by hiking up their prices. Here's more info on that and how to report it to the authorities.
Flooding tips
Ready.gov suggests if you're under a flood warning one of the important things to do is find shelter. You should sign up for local emergency alerts.
Other suggestions include:
- Not to walk, swim, or drive through flood waters
- Stay off bridges and fast-moving water
- Move to higher ground or a higher floor
- Evacuate if told to do so
Hurricane tips
Before/During:
- Practice going to a safe shelter for high winds. These can include FEMA safe rooms. If you can't get to a safe shelter find a "small interior, windowless room in a sturdy building."
- Gather supplies for three days including medication and pet needs. Emergency preparedness kits should also be restocked at least 36 hours before the storm arrives. This includes food and water, a flashlight, batteries, money, and first aid supplies.
- Important documents should also be kept in a safe place, or make a password-protected digital copy
- Keep your car in good working condition and have a full gas tank. Cars should also be stocked with emergency supplies and extra clothes.
- When the storm is 18-36 hours away bring in loose, lightweight objects that could blow away and be a hazard to others. This includes patio furniture, garbage cans and propane tanks.
- Also during the 18-36 hour time frame it is suggested to cover home windows. If permanent shutters aren't an option 5/8 inch exterior grade or marine plywood cut to fit the windows can also work.
- Cell phones should be charged at least 6-18 hours before the storm arrives.
- Refrigerators and freezers should be set to the coldest settings and only opened when needed.
- During the storm use a generator or gas-powered machinery outside only
After:
- After the storm, be careful during cleanup. Always be sure you're wearing protective clothing and working with at least one other person.
- Save phones for emergencies only. Text messages and social media can also be used for communicating with friends and family.
- Document any property damage with pictures. Contact the insurance company
There is also a state version of ready.nj.gov, which provides the same sorts of information, but specifically for emergencies in New Jersey. The site provides information on current weather and traffic issues, as well as information on how to plan for emergencies. Breaking information can also be found on Twitter and Facebook. The New Jersey State Police also provide updates on their Facebook page, as well as on Nixle.
Local emergency sources
Atlantic County
ACTC, 5033 English Creek Ave.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234-5743
(609) 909-7200
Bergen County
285 Campgaw Road
Mahwah, NJ 07430-2598
201-336-7705
Burlington County
1 Academy Drive
Westampton, NJ 08060
609-518-7200
Camden County
2311 Egg Harbor Rd.
Lindenwold NJ, 08021
http://www.camdencounty.com/public-safety/office-emergency-management
Cape May County
30 West Mechanic Street
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
http://Capemaycountyemergency.net
http://www.capemaycountygov.net/Cit-e-Access/webpage.cfm?TID=5&TPID=12940%20
Cumberland County
637 Bridgeton Ave.
Bridgeton NJ, 08302
856-455-8770
http://www.co.cumberland.nj.us/content/173/251/765/1898/default.aspx
Essex County
560 Northfield Ave.
West Orange, NJ 07052
973-621-4111
Gloucester County
1200 North Delsea Drive
Clayton, NJ 08312
http://www.co.gloucester.nj.us
http://www.gloucesteralert.com/
Hudson County
830 Bergen Ave.
Jersey City, NJ 07306
201-832-5615
http://www.hudsoncountynj.org/oem/
https://twitter.com/HudCoNJOEM
Hunterdon County
201 Cherryville Rd
PO Box 2900
Flemington, NJ 08822-1495
908-788-1196
http://www.co.hunterdon.nj.us/oem.html
http://www.co.hunterdon.nj.us/communityalerts.html
Mercer County
350 Lawrence Station Rd
Lawrenceville, NJ 08646
609-799-0110
Middlesex County
1001 Fire Academy Dr
Sayreville, NJ 08872
732-316-7100
http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov
Monmouth County
2000 Kozloski Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
732-577-8700
http://www.monmouthsheriff.org
Morris County
500 West Hanover Ave
Parsippany, NJ 07054
973-285-2900
Ocean County
RJ Miller Air Park
PO Box 2191
120 Hooper Ave
Toms River, NJ 08754-2191
732-341-3451
http://www.co.ocean.nj.us/OCsheriff/EmMgmtMain.aspx
Passaic County
300 Oldham Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-2209
973-389-5951
http://www.passaiccountynj.org
Salem County
135 Cemetery Road
Woodstown, NJ 08098-9455
856-769-2959
Somerset County
402 Roycefield Road
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
908-526-2500
http://www.co.somerset.nj.us/division/emergencyman.html
Sussex County
135 Morris Turnpike
Newton, NJ 07860
973-940-5500
http://www.sussexcountysheriff.com/about/emergency_management/
Union County
300 North Ave East
Westfield, NJ 07090
908-654-9800
Warren County
1024 Route 57
Washington, NJ 07882
908-835-2030
http://www.wcpublicsafety.com/firstresponder/index.pl
https://portalv4.swiftreach.com/Portal.aspx?c=202245