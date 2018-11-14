ATLANTIC CITY — Will Atlantic City mayor Frank Gilliam keep a commitment to speak at the New Jersey League of Municipalities "Mayor's Box Luncheon" on Wednesday?

Three days after what was described by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office only as an "incident" outside the Golden Nugget involving Gilliam, Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II, and three other individuals early Sunday morning, Gilliam is scheduled to speak at the NJLM event along with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

No other details have officially been disclosed about the incident.

Harry Hurley of Townsquare Media station WPG Talkradio in Atlantic City said that video of the incident showed Gilliam "punching and choking a female security guard" at the Haven nightclub inside the hotel. Both Gilliam and Fauntleroy were charged with assault, according to Hurley's sources.

Citing law enforcement sources close to the investigation but not authorized to speak about it, Hurley reported the case has been transferred to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office due to an undisclosed conflict.

Gilliam has a black eye following the incident, according to 6 ABC Action News . Hurley said he has been "hiding out" in his seventh-floor City Hall office.

The Philadelphia Inquirer posted video of Gilliam walking to his vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, refusing to answer reporter questions. When asked if he was still mayor, Gilliam replied, "Today."

The Press of Atlantic City reported Gilliam and Oliver had a meeting on Tuesday in his office. Oliver said she was aware of the incident and said the city is bigger than one person.

