Wildwoods say no thanks to ‘Jersey Shore’ filming request

WILDWOOD — While the members of the cast of the popular MTV show the "Jersey Shore" made a name for themselves on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, another town on the Jersey Shore said it won't be giving them the same opportunity.

Multiple media outlets, including NJ.com and US Weekly, reported that the cast would be heading to Wildwood to film the "Jersey Shore: Family Reunion." Despite those reports, the local tourism board said there will be no filming of the show in the town.

"While the Wildwoods, NJ embraces the opportunity to provide a beautiful seaside beach and Boardwalk location for filmmakers, TV shows and social media to film here, it does not welcome the message that the MTV show "Jersey Shore" presents to its viewers," a statement from the Greater Wildwoods Tourism and Development Authority said. "The Wildwoods' family-friendly atmosphere, beautiful award-winning beaches, Boardwalk fun and Doo Wop ambiance does not align with the show's overall theme and message."

The Authority represents not only the City of Wildwood, but also Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood.

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano told Wildwood 365 it would be "news to us" if the MTV show was filmed in the city.

"We had some talks several months back, earlier in the year. But, they were not approved for a license to film here," he said.

Troiano the website that permits would not be required for the cast to film in a private residence or business, but that without a permit they could not film in public areas.

