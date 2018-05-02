Wildwood beach too long to walk? Now you can park on it

Wildwood will begin allowing four-wheel drive vehicles to park right on the beach this summer starting on Memorial Day weekend.

Wildwood City Commissioner Pete Byron says the city believes parking will "make it more convenient to vacationers."

"As commissioner of revenue and finance, (I am) always looking for opportunities to create new revenue sources," he said, adding that the city anticipates up to $150,000 in new revenue from the $10 fee.

Wildwood's beach is the widest in the state. That can be problematic if you have a long trek from your vehicle.

"A couple of years ago, we figured out another way to try and alleviate that walk. We created a beach shuttle," he said.

For $3, the shuttle will pick you with a phone call.

Meters on the street cost $2 an hour and require drivers walk as many as three or four blocks to reach a meter.

Beach parking is only available at two other shore spots, Island Beach and Brigantine.

