Wild flash flooding in several NJ towns Tuesday

Residents are being urged to stay off the roads as heavy rains have wreaked havoc on the northern part of the state.

The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management reported on Facebook late Tuesday morning that flooding had started due to heavy rains. An hour later the department reported "numerous road closures due to flooding," and encouraged people to "STAY HOME."

Pictures shared on Facebook showed what was said to be three or four feet of water flooding roads in Secaucus. Police in the city confirmed flooding and road closures there as well.

The Daily Voice reported flooding caused an early dismissal at Cliffside Park Elementary School .

Bayonne seemed especially hard-hit as the neighborhood around the Messiah Christian High School on East 22nd Street in Bayonne turned into rivers forcing a daycare center to be evacuated, according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

New Jersey Fast Traffic reported several roads closed, including Route 508 in Kearny, the eastbound Route 3 service road in Secaucus and portions of Routes 1 and 9 through Jersey City and Newark.

NJ Transit reported delays on buses in and out of the Port Authority while PATH cross honored tickets in-and-out of Penn Station Newark and Journal Square in Jersey City.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for much of the area until 1:30 and a Flash Flood Warning until 2 p.m. for much of the area.

Posters to the Northern New Jersey All Incidents Facebook Page were reporting several specific road closures as well:

