TOMS RIVER — A woman police describe as a "Wig-Wearing Criminal" has tried using stolen checks at yet another Jersey Shore bank, authorities say.

Toms River police say the woman who allegedly stole check books at Riverwood Park last month has been using the checks at banks across the Shore.

The woman tried cashing stolen checks at two Manasquan Bank branches in Howell and at banks in Wall Township recently, according to Toms River Police.

State Police also believe the woman might be the same crook who burglarized a car at Spruce Run Reservoir in Hunterdon County in October and then used the victim's driver's license and bank card to withdraw $4,600 from a bank in Pennsylvania.

In a surveillance photo released earlier in the week, she was seen wearing a black colored wig. She is wearing a blonde wig in a photo released on Thursday.

Toms River Police say the woman pictured is believed to be an accomplice of a well-organized group that travels the state committing crimes.

"A mainstay of their criminal enterprise is breaking into vehicles in public parking lots to remove purses that are readily visible," Toms River Police Spokesman Ralph Stocco said. "They then use accomplices to make purchases with stolen credit cards as well as to commit bank fraud."

Stocco asked anyone with information about the incidents to call at 732-349-0150, ext. 1241.

