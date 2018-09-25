Wife suspends ‘Farmer Phil,’ accused of groping teenage helpers

RANDOLPH — The owner of a Morris County farm stand has suspended her husband from work after he was charged with having sexual contact with two 17-year-old female employees.

According to an affidavit about the allegations obtained by the Daily Record, Phil Green, known as "Farmer Phil" at Sun High Orchards in Randolph, admitted touching the breasts of one of the girls both over and under her shirt at least three times in late August or early September. The most recent time prompted her to go to police last Monday, the report said.

The other girl alleged Green touched her buttocks both under and over her pants.

Police said Green made the admission in a "consensual intercept" during which they called Green on the pretense of talking about what happened. He was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.

Brenda Bostrom told NJ.com that the orchard takes the charges "very seriously" and suspended Green indefinitely as an investigation into the matter continues.

The judge released Green from and allowed him to work at the farm as long as no minors were present, according to the affidavit.

Sun High Orchards has operated by the Bostrom family since 1945.

