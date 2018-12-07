Why you’re hearing booms around McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

LAKEHURST — Booms will be heard around Ocean County for the second weekend in a row as a result of training at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

The demolition and mortar training started on the ranges of the 42,000 acre base Thursday and is scheduled to go all weekend between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Cloud cover on Saturday and Sunday will create an echo effect.

"Clouds in general act like a blanket. It doesn't matter if it's hot or cold air or pollution, it's going to stay close to the ground," New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said, adding it depends where on the base the training is happening.

He said how the sound travels depends on where on the base the explosions are taking place.

The Joint Base stretches 20 miles in Burlington and Ocean counties and houses 42,000 civilians and soldiers from all branches of the military.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ