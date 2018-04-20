Why you have to get out of New Jersey NOW

Dennis always used to say that whether you liked Governor Christie or not, at least his policies were stemming the tide of what would happen as soon as Murphy got in.

If things seem OK to you now, it’s only because most of the last administrations damage control is still in place. The minute Christie (as Den likes to say) “pulled his chubby finger out of the dyke”, the water only began to trickle through. The deluge is on its way, with the new taxes and spending spree that are forthcoming. Things are about to get much worse so if you have been thinking about getting out of New Jersey, stop putting it off. Get! While the gettin’ is good.

