Why we should just leave New Jersey massage parlors alone

Whenever New Jersey decides to investigate suspected prostitution at massage shops, I feel like they’re wasting their time and resources.

I’ve often said that prostitution should be legalized and that if a guy wants to engage in a massage the ends “happily” it should be none of the government’s business. As a matter of fact it would be very hard to authenticate whether these massages involved sexual feelings or not.

The problem, according to some authorities, is not the legitimacy or illegitimacy of the business itself, but the fact that these businesses are rife with victims of human trafficking.

My argument there is that so many businesses be conducive to forcing people into them. If you think about it, there are zillions of professions that a weak, hungry, or otherwise disadvantaged girl or woman could be forced into. Are we about to illegalize all of them?

Even a simple and innocent pedicure could lead to nefarious and or sexual activities if a girl is forced into it. I’m not saying that I don’t have sympathy for the victims of human trafficking, but what I am saying is that in order to weed it out of society completely and permanently, we would have to close a lot of businesses!

And while that is a lofty goal, I don’t think it’s possible and it’s probable that since most of these massage places are providing consensual experiences, the government will keep on having to investigate them till the end of time. Listen, it’s the oldest profession in the world and it ain’t going away anytime soon. It’s probably time to just leave them alone.

