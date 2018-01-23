Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Why Trump tax plan, Christie gas tax deal could lower NJ home values

By Dan Alexander January 23, 2018 11:27 AM
FILE - This Wednesday, May 18, 2016, file photo shows a "Sold" sign in front of a house in Walpole, Mass. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in July. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
A “Sold” sign in front of a house (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

TRENTON — President Donald Trump and Gov.Chris Christie may have at least one more impact on New Jersey — Driving down the value of homes in New Jersey.

In a report described by Gannett, Moody’s warned that the sales tax decrease that Christie used to offset the gas tax increase and the president’s tax reform could work to reduce the average value of a home in New Jersey by 7.5 per cent by the end of the year.

According to the report, the new sales tax rate of 6.875 per cent, which dropped from 7 percent on Jan. 1, is projected to bring in $400 million less in revenue for the fiscal year ending June 1 and another $100 million less the fiscal year after.

On the federal side, new rules that allow a maximum $10,000 deduction for both federal and state taxes plus a reduction in corporate taxes will also impact the value of houses.

While the tax changes will leave consumers with more in their paychecks, at least in the short-term, lower housing prices will also have a ripple effect on retail sales because consumers will have less disposable income.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Filed Under: Category: Money & Business | New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM