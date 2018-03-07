Why they always blame President Trump

There's a legitimate objection ... and then there's the sort we often hear from performers.

Jim Gearhart can't help notice much of Hollywood is filled with people each eager to say something worse about President Donald Trump than the last. And he suspects they're not all genuine in their criticism.

"The mother's milk, the lifeblood of a performer, is getting attention," Jim says in the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play . This week, he's joined again by longtime morning show partner and New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter Bob Williams for the show.

The only problem? You've got to keep escalating to get attention. And some have gone as far as to wish the president harm.

"I think in some of their hearts, they are hoping there's a John Wilkes Booth out there, an unstable person," Jim says.

But the opposition isn't only in Hollywood. Jim finds some of what's going on in Congress downright shameful.

That's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app . You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones , Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love podcasts? Also check out Forever 39 , Annette and Megan's podcast about turning 40 — and loving life along the way. This week, they ask: When do you have to stop playing therapist for a friend?

And on Speaking Millennial, the gang explores how a social media app is revolutionizing reaction content on the internet.

— Townsquare Media staff

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: