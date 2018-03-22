Why the JPP trade is good for Giants

The Giants in a shocking move traded defensive end Jason Pierre Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2018 third round draft choice and an agreement to swap 4th round picks. When you look closer it's not so shocking, maybe even a good thing.

Jason Peirre Paul hasn't been the same player since losing some fingers in a firework accident on July 4th, 2015. In fact, last year, Pierre Paul was viewed as a disappointment . He didn't really live up to the four year, 62 million dollar deal he signed last year with $40 million guaranteed.

The trade removes JPP's cap hit of at least 17.5 million for the next three seasons which sets them up for future signings of Landon Collins and Odell Beckham Jr. It also removes what could have been a locker room problem with the new regime whom Paul refused to comment on when asked at an event.

Pat Leonard speculates in the New York Daily News that it could be because JPP was also "yukking it up" in the Giants locker room the day Eli Manning's eyes were welling up in front of reporters not ten feet away after being benched.

What's also surprising about the JPP trade is that it was the Cardinals with current Giants defensive coordinator, James Bettcher, who took a run at JPP last year before he signed with the Giants. Now he may have N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb whom the Giants could take with the number two pick in the draft, but it's still too early to tell.

So in the end, the Giants give up a player who could be on he downside of his career, free up money to sign two of their biggest soon-to-be free agents, and rid themselves of what could be a locker room problem. Add to that, they come up with another 3rd round draft choice which gives them numbers 2 and 34.

More from New Jersey 101.5 :