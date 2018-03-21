Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Banning best friends is actually a thing? Yup, you read that right. We have become so worried about protecting our children that some schools are actually not allowing them to use the term best friends.

According to a Business Insider report , some schools in Europe and the U.S. are discouraging kids from having a best friend in an effort to make sure all kids feel included. And just like most controversial issues, this one has its supporters and critics too.

On the one side of the argument, according to the report, are parents and psychologists that claim kids are more well-adjusted when they have a big circle of friends. On the other hand, some critics think banning kids from having best friends takes away lessons in coping skills that today's kids so desperately need.

As for us, we agree with the critics. Not only do we think banning kids from having best friends is ridiculous and overreaching, but let's face it — we're not always going to get invited to the party so it's best to learn how to deal with that at an early age then be left to figure out at 25 that not everyone likes you.

Is having a best friend excluding others? Or is it teaching kids valuable skills that they need to learn in childhood? Click on the podcast player above to hear our thoughts on this topic, and determine where you stand on the issue.

