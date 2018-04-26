Why New Jersey’s economy barely depends on guns

New Jersey ranked 49th when it came to states that rely on the firearms industry for economic purposes in a recent study.

According to a WalletHub report, New Jersey is the second-least dependent state on the gun industry. Maryland was the least dependent, while Idaho was No. 1.

The categories the study examined were industry jobs per capita, taxes paid by the firearms industry per capita, gun ownership and sales, and gun politics.

The study found New Jersey ranked the fourth-lowest in gun ownership, has the fewest firearms industry jobs per capita, and the second lowest amount of taxes paid by the firearms industry per capita. New Jersey also has the second-fewest National Instant Criminal Background checks per capita.

WalletHub also looked at how senators voted on gun-related issues.

“As far as gun politics in New Jersey, most contributions are toward gun control versus gun rights,” Wallet Hub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “The senators also typically have grades of D or F from the NRA.”

The other states least dependent on the firearms industry were Rhode Island, Delaware and New York.

