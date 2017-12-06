Why Gruden should be the Giants’ next head coach

It seems like Jon Gruden's name comes up whenever there is a coaching opening and usually he blows it off saying he's staying at ESPN. But this time when asked on Monday Night Football about the odds of him wanting to coach the Giants said "I'll take the under on that if Eli comes back."

Very telling response for Gruden. Upon further review, we know that Gruden is a big fan of Eli, whom I think the Giants should keep and try to win with regardless of whether or not they draft a quarterback. He's a big ticket coach perfect for a big ticket team like the Giants and quarterback like Manning. He'd also be the perfect guy to develop the next quarterback.

Add to that the fact that ESPN has been making massive cuts and could save a lot of money with Gruden's departure. It would also be both fun and a challenge to coach in the same division as his brother, Jay.

But the biggest reason I like Gruden is the fact that he thinks he can win with Eli Manning. This Giants team was picked by many to go to the playoffs this year and with the talent on this team and a few upgrades to the offensive line, they easily could be that team that many think Eli should go find to make another run.

