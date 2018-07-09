English should be the official language of New Jersey (opinion)

As more and more immigrants come to New Jersey both legally and illegally, the number of people who speak multiple languages has grown. In fact, almost a third of the people in our state over the age of 5 speak a language other than English at home. As far as I'm concerned, speak any language you want at home, but outside in New Jersey, that language should be English.

There actually was a bill last year introduced by State Sens. Anthony R. Bucco, R-Morris, and Steven Oroho, R-Sussex, that would simply declare English the official language of the state. If this were to happen, tax dollars could be saved in having to print in multiple languages. All forms would be in English, same with all testing as well as hiring practices.

If English were the official language and everyone had to learn it we would all at least be able to communicate with each other. That could lead to better understanding of each other's plight and maybe we could actually get along better. People who don't learn English here are doing themselves and their children a great disservice by limiting their possibilities of success. People who speak English make more than people who don't.

Once upon a time New Jersey was a "melting pot" of all races, creeds, and cultures blending together to make things better. Now we seem more divided than ever with no one willing to blend with anyone and groups/people making money to keep it that way. When you travel to another country you can always find someone who speaks English, the same should be for New Jersey.

