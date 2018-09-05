Why can’t we have ‘beer barns’ in NJ?!

This past weekend my daughter visited her roommate's home town in West Texas. They were shooting guns, hunting quail, barbecuing and enjoying adult beverages. When they ran out of beer or wine, they simply went to the nearest 'beer barn' to re-stock.

The state treats adults there like....ADULTS! They can drive to a local beer barn and pick out what they want without leaving their vehicle. Other states do it too. Yes, they have drunk driving laws and under age drinking laws. Yes, they have gun laws. But they treat the adult population like adults, most of whom have a legally owned and registered gun on them. I particularly like the sign over the door at this one store.

