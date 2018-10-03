Before he won five super Bowl rings as head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick won two as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants in 1986 and 1990. Imagine, Giants fans, if Belichick would have succeeded Bill Parcells when he left in 1990. Wasn't gonna happen, according to Ian O'Connor, author of "Belichick, The Making Of The Greatest Football Coach of All Time," with whom I had a chance to speak.

"George Young, the Giants general manager at the time just didn't like Bill Belichick," says O'Connor. "He just didn't think he (Belichick) looked the part. Young liked people like Parcells and Ray Perkins who looked the part. ... Belichick was disheveled, he just didn't look the part." O'Connor added.

He goes on: "George Young, being a tough guy from a tough part of Baltimore, didn't like lacrosse players ... suburban lacrosse players who had money and that's how he looked at Belichick ... as not a real athlete, but a lacrosse guy."

It sounds like a really silly reason, but O'Connor says a lot of guys told him that the Giants realized Belichick was one of the three greatest Giant assistant coaches of all time, along with Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry. Unfortunately, it seems like we'll never get to see Belichick pull the Giants together.

