Why a Bermuda cruise was my perfect vacation from Jersey

That’s what happens this time of year ... it all slips away pretty quickly.

It was the last week of August. My hubby and I were letting the summer slide by without a summer getaway. At the last minute, we decided to take a cruise to Bermuda on a new ship, the NCL Escape.

I thought I stopped cruising after my kids grew up. It used to be the perfect trip for kids because of the many clubs and activities dedicated to them. Plus, a cruise ship is like a huge playpen for kids. They can basically run around and not get into TOO much trouble.

Apparently we are back at it, and I forgot that a cruise is such a prefect vacation. No muss, no fuss, everything is included and there's a lot to do! (Unless you don’t wanna do anything.)

Since we had such a good time, I’m re-living it here.