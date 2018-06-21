We couldn’t have a greater contrast in styles or personality than that of President Trump and Governor Murphy. Be honest, who would you rather have running New Jersey: Phil Murphy or Donald Trump? On the one hand, Governor Murphy is polished, polite, well spoken, well thought out, a Boy Scout grown-up.

On the other hand, Donald Trump is egotistical, often arrogant, often not well spoken, and embarrassing. One has produced great results for working people and the other looks like he’s going to make life miserable and difficult for working people. What’s your vote?

