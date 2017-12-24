Contact Us
Who took Tub Tub? Pup reported stolen from Monmouth shelter

By Adam Hochron December 24, 2017 7:59 PM
Monmouth County SPCA
Monmouth County SPCA

EATONTOWN — The Monmouth County SPCA is trying to determine who stole a dog from one of their shelters on Christmas Eve Day.

A 9-year-old Pomeranian named Tub Tub was stolen from the shelter at around 12:30 on Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page. The SPCA said Tub Tub’s microchip had been stolen and “we are checking our cameras and doing everything else we can to track this boy down.”

The SPCA is encouraging anyone with information about the pup to contact the Eatontown Police Department at 732-542-0100.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

New Jersey 101.5 FM