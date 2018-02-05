Who took Danny? Someone stole pups they could have adopted

BELLEVILLE — Police are investigating why two dogs that could have easily been adopted were stolen from an Essex county home.

The dogs, 3-month-old pit mixed puppies named Sandy and Danny, were taken from the home on Jan. 30, according to police. Since that time, Sandy has been found. Police have released a photo of a person of interest in connection to the theft.

Both Sandy and her mother, Rizzo, are up for adoption through East Coast Canine Rescue. Erika Zamora, the founder of the rescue group, said Danny has a microchip to help him be identified.

Zamora said he can be turned in "no questions asked," and that there will not be charges filed if he is returned safely.

"We just want him back safely," she said.

Police are asking anyone with information about where Danny might be to call 973-450-3333.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com