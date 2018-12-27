Who stole baby Jesus and Mary from South Brunswick?

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — The nativity scene at a Kendall Park church is missing two important figures that were stolen from the manger.

Statues of Mary and baby Jesus were taken from Saint Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church on Christmas morning, police said. Church officials told police they believe the items were taken from the scene sometime between 2:30 and 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

This has been a challenging holiday season for churches in town. Just a few days before Christmas Eve, a car crashed into the Life Church on Route 130, narrowly missing the church's pastor who had been standing just on the other side of the wall.

The South Brunswick Police Department is asking anyone with information about the thefts to call 732-329-4646.

More From New Jersey 101.5