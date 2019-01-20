Who stole $1,000 from NJ Girl Scouts selling cookies at a mall?

WOODBRIDGE — Members of a Central Jersey Girl Scout troop were back selling cookies on Saturday, a day after someone swiped an envelope filled with $1,000 worth of cash and checks from their table inside Woodbridge Center Mall.

Members of Girl Scout Multi Level Troop 80062, based in the township, had left the envelope holding cookie sale profits on their table, set up on the upper level of the mall outside Boscov's sometime between 4:20 p.m and 4:50 p.m. The envelope at one point was left on the table, according to Woodbridge police spokesman Capt. Scott Kuzma.

Lauren Dipillo, whose goddaughter is a member of the troop, said mall security video captured the image of a man and an elderly woman with a red walker approaching the table and picking up the envelope. The man said, " let's go, let's go" to the woman as they walked away. Dipollo said the man appeared to be nervous and was swaying back and forth on one foot.

The 34 Daisies, Brownies, Juniors and Cadettes who make up the troop were not deterred by the theft and continued to sell their popular fundraising treats all weekend, a short ride away at Menlo Park Mall in Edison, according to troop leader Jessica Cunha Medina. The scouts range in age from Kindergarteners to 8th graders.

"Today we clean our slates, remain positive and will be spreading love, laughter and cookies," Medina said. "we will pull up our Girl Scouts pants, put on our vests and venture out again. We will not be held back by cowardly thieves."

Kuzma on Sunday said the case remained under investigation.

