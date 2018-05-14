Who is the bathroom creeper? Cops seek your help IDing him

EVESHAM — Police are hoping the public can help identify a man they say followed women into the bathroom of a local store.

The incident happened on Sunday at the Bed Bath & Beyond on Route 73 in the Marlton section of town, when a woman said a man had followed her into the restroom, according to police. The man was observed standing in front of the stall the woman was using and could be heard "breathing heavily and moaning," according to police.

While using the stall, the woman said, she could see his black boots from under the door, police said. She said he left the store a short time later, police said.

Surveillance video provided by the store showed a black male, described as bald and wearing glasses and a blue shirt, standing in front of the restroom, according to police. He was also seen entering the bathroom shortly after the woman went in.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 856-983-1116, or the confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.

