If you think it was hard to stay awake watching the New England Patriots score 10 fourth quarter points to beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3, it was even harder to sit through the halftime show with Maroon 5, who were joined by rapper Travis Scott and Big Boi, who must have borrowed Joe Namath's fur coat.

BTW, how on earth can former New York Jets quarterback Broadway Joe Namath be walking the trophy up to the Patriots? With all that has gone on between the two teams, starting with Patriots head coach Bill Bellichick resigning from the same position after just one day to go to New England, not to mention the heated rivalry that exists between the two teams. In what universe does that happen??

So which was worse? The Super Bowl or the halftime show? Here's what you replied:

Peter Jon Trevelise: They were both so bad. It was fitting that they were together. I just pray we need see anything like that again while I'm alive.

Eric Jensen: 3 1/2 hours of my life that I’ll NEVER get back! Martin Stephens: Do I have to make a choice? Both very bad!

Tina Louise Cook: They billed it as the "Greatest Concert Ever" and kept saying it up till the show. Adam Levine is getting too old to be trying to be sexy and taking off his shirt. Looked like a stripper moving up there. Sorry, not an Adam Levine, Maroon 5 fan. Never was

Carol Bremme: Only watched the halftime show Think ill buy a ticket to see maroon 5 in concert now

Lori Spagnuolo McElroy: Both the game and the half time show were the worst in the history of the Super Bowl!!

Linda Nobile Gunkle: All the Above with Exception of the Ads. A Friend of mine suggested when the Ads are better than the Game we should switch to the Puppy Bowl.

Michael Hoydis: Hard to choose.... sort of like a root canal vs anal leakage.

Brian O'Sullivan: I rewatched last year’s Super Bowl Steve during the same time the “so called” game was on. I wanted to watch my beloved Eagles soar again

