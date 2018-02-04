Where you can get Eagles Super Bowl championship gear in NJ

MINNEAPOLIS — Celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles first Super Bowl victory ever with official championship gear that went on sale at the end of Sunday night's game.

Dick's Sporting Goods and Modell's had T-shirts, sweatshirts and other memorabilia available at their South Jersey locations minutes after the Eagles 41-33 win over the Patriots at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Fans who miss out Sunday night, can head out to the stores in the morning.

Modell's stores will open at 5 a.m. on Monday to sell the locker room hats worn by the Eagles. Dick's stores will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Dunkin' Donuts in the Philadelphia area also have a free medium coffee for members of its Perks program to celebrate the Eagles win. In New Jersey the offer is good at participating locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer and Salem counties.

Dicks locations in South Jersey:

Burlington Township - Towne Crossing Shopping Center

Cherry Hill - Market Place at Garden State Park

Manahawkin - Stafford Park

Mays Landing - Wrangleborough Consumer Square

Mt. Laurel - Towne Crossing Shopping Center

Vineland

Modell's locations in South Jersey:

Cherry Hill - Garden State Pavilions

Cinnaminson - The Marketplace at Cinnaminson

Deptford - Deptford Mall

Hamilton (Mercer)- Hamilton Marketplace

Toms River - Toms River Center (Sunday night only)

West Berlin - Berlin Circle Plaza

The win was the Eagles' first NFL championship since they beat the Green Bay Packers in 1960.

