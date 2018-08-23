Where were you when the Earth shook?

I remember it like it was yesterday. We were in the studio doing our show when co-workers started scurrying around asking each other, “did you feel that?” My answer to that question was, “no”, but others had felt the earth move.

It was August 23rd, 2011 and a large portion of New Jersey, especially in the southern part, was trying to figure out what had happened. Was it a detonation at the Joint Base, or a supersonic aircraft flying overhead? Confusion reigned as damage was assessed; later that hour, official word came out: We had been rocked by an earthquake with its epicenter in Virginia with a magnitude of 5.8.

Okay, okay, so the effect in New Jersey was minimal, with several gas leaks in Gloucester County and a damaged building in Camden, but, given its location, it was felt by more Americans than many more powerful quakes that weren’t as close to population centers.

