Where to get free sandwiches on National Sandwich Day

Friday is National Sandwich Day and several chains are celebrating by offering free sandwiches. Here are three that I could find, but feel free to add any sandwich deals you find in the comments below.

1. QuickChek is offering BOGO on 6 inch subs when you download a coupon from their app.

2. Subway’s offer is: buy a sub and a 30 ounce drink and get a free sandwich plus Subway will donate a meal to a charity.

3. Jersey Mike’s decided to make November “National Sandwich Month” and has giveaways via social media all month long.

